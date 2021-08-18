Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Baozun to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Baozun has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

