Barclays Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €139.38 ($163.98).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €137.35 ($161.59) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €127.78. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.