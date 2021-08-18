Base Protocol Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $1.12 million and $43,474.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00004386 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 773,943 coins and its circulating supply is 571,644 coins. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

