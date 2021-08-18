Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,095,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,970. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

