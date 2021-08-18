Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.600 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of BBWI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.44. 4,013,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,197. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

