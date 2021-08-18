Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Announces $0.13 Semi-Annual Dividend

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia.

