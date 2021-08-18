Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Announces $0.13 Semi-Annual Dividend

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.
Shares of Beach Energy stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31.
About Beach Energy
See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.