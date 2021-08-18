Beacon Securities Comments on Greenlane Renewables Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN) – Beacon Securities increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Greenlane Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

GRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.67. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96.

