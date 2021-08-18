Beefy.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.33 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,090.68 or 0.02377841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $78.53 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059923 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00328042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00043910 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.