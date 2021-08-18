Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDRFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. 88,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,551. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.36. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

