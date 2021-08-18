BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,143,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total transaction of $107,510.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $281.53 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.89.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

