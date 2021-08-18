Bell Bank Acquires 134 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

