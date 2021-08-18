Bell Bank Grows Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bell Bank raised its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. NetApp comprises about 0.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.96. 18,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.98. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

