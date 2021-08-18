Bell Bank Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.53. 6,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.79. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $83.21.

