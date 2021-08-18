Bell Bank Has $29.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bell Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $263,199,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $407.66. 211,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,075. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $411.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

