Bell Bank Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bell Bank boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises 0.6% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $1,152,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 7.8% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 68,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. 87,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,199,901. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.