Bell Bank Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bell Bank purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 306,757 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. 299,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,628,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

