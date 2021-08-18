Bell Bank Purchases 116 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bell Bank boosted its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Globant by 41.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Globant by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.55.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,054. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $277.99. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.72.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.