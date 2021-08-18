Benchmark Begins Coverage on One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.47.

OSS stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 2.06.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

