Benchmark Begins Coverage on One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.47.
OSS stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.63. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 2.06.
In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 49,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $307,562.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 998,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,401,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.03% of the company’s stock.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.