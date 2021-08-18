Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,973 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT remained flat at $$26.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,623,753 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70.

