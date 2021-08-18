Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 230,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,489,297. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $199.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.