Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 161,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $743,000.

Shares of NEAR stock remained flat at $$50.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 475,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

