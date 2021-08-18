BEST (NYSE:BEST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

BEST (NYSE:BEST) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. BEST had a negative return on equity of 87.55% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.

NYSE:BEST opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. BEST has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $391.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BEST stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

