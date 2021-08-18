B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 11,070,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 929,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

