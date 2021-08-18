BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 152,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,715,755 shares.The stock last traded at $63.17 and had previously closed at $64.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

