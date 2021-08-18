Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $74.10

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.10, but opened at $71.30. Bilibili shares last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 24,354 shares traded.

BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,663 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after buying an additional 1,302,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after buying an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,974,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,571,000 after buying an additional 1,150,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

