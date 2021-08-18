Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $74.10

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $74.10, but opened at $71.30. Bilibili shares last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 24,354 shares traded.
BILI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.22.
About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
