Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.36 Million

Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post $61.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.91 million. Bill.com posted sales of $42.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $221.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bill.com.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 189,036 shares of company stock valued at $33,659,129. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at $8,895,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL traded up $8.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.29 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $211.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.85.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

