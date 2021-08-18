Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $225,525,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $32,521,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,055.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,036 shares of company stock valued at $33,659,129 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $201.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,939. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.67 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $211.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.85.

Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.15.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

