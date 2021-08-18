Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,733.98. 13,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,564.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

