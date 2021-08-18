Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 19 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

ADBE traded down $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $631.83. 17,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $598.67. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $638.43. The company has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

