Biltmore Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.84. 45,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

