Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 140,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.50. 283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,515. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.47.

