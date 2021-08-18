Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. CX Institutional increased its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $5.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price target (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

