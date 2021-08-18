BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Shares of BCAB stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 152,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,357. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.33.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 19,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $755,730.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535,943.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,406,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,111. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BioAtla by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BioAtla by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.