Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 15.69%.

Shares of Biocept stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Biocept has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 177,825.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 177,825 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of Biocept worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor nucleic acid assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

