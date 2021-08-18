BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) Short Interest Update

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BICX opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.11. BioCorRx has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18.

BioCorRx Company Profile

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

