BIOLASE, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BIOLASE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 87.99% and a negative net margin of 42.51%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth $28,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

