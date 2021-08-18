BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $107.77 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.54. 726,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,593. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

