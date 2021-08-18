BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $194.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.33.

Shares of BNTX stock traded down $9.01 on Wednesday, hitting $357.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of -1.57. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.86.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 31.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.