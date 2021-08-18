Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$6.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.10.

BIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TSE:BIR traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.59. The company had a trading volume of 667,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,392. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

