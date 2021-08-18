Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 175 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 4.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.81. 2,663,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,575. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.65 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

