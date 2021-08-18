Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 2.1% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $1,685,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.50. 13,442,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,917,473. The stock has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

