Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.99 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion and $2.85 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $636.97 or 0.01419147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,884.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.00346788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00119517 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003148 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,821,288 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

