Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $50.55 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $60.88 or 0.00136056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $50.55 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.80 or 0.00310178 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00147825 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002838 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

