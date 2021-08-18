BitTube (TUBE) Price Reaches $0.0055

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 18th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $180.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.19 or 0.00567829 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 318,755,766 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.