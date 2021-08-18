BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club traded as high as $53.62 and last traded at $53.26, with a volume of 18499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.01.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.