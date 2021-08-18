BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Upgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BlackBerry by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,901,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,273,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 662.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

