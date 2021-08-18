BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Upgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential downside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry to a “reduce” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.88.

TSE:BB traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$12.40. 276,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,266. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$5.82 and a twelve month high of C$36.00. The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

