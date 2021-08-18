Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $18.43. Blend Labs shares last traded at $18.13, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

