Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) & 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Head to Head Review

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -12.76% -93.73% -26.69% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Apron and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Blue Apron currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 136.57%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 94.74%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Apron and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.20 -$46.15 million N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 6.94 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Apron.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Blue Apron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

