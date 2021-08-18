Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Announces Earnings Results

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.
Blue Star Foods stock remained flat at $$6.00 during trading on Wednesday. 36 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795. Blue Star Foods has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.00.
About Blue Star Foods
